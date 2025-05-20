Roswell Fire Department among first to test cutting-edge helmet tech

The Brief Roswell Fire Department is one of 10 in the nation selected to pilot Qwake Technologies’ advanced helmet system, featuring 3D vision and real-time communication tools. The hands-free heads-up display allows firefighters to navigate fires faster, receive direct digital messages, and send emergency alerts if trapped or injured. The city will invest nearly $300,000 over three years, with firefighter training set to begin this summer and feedback provided to Qwake throughout the trial.



The Roswell Fire Department is one of just 10 departments nationwide selected to participate in a pioneering program with Qwake Technologies that could revolutionize the way firefighters operate inside burning structures.

What we know:

The city is partnering with Qwake to implement a new high-tech helmet system that equips firefighters with a 3D display and real-time communication tools directly embedded into their helmets. The system allows firefighters to visually scan a scene with enhanced visibility and communicate directly with incident commanders—all hands-free.

Roswell was chosen for the pilot program because of its commitment to innovation, according to Qwake Technologies. The city will spend just under $300,000 over three years to implement and evaluate the system, which was approved by the City Council during its May 12 meeting.

What they're saying:

Mayor Kurt Wilson praised the city’s investment in public safety, calling it the most essential compact between local government and residents.

"If you're going to have public safety and invest in people to take care of you, you have to set high expectations and give them the tools to meet them," Wilson said.

Former Roswell Fire Chief Joe Pennino emphasized how critical this type of technology is in fire scenarios. He explained that firefighters often cannot see flames upon entering a structure and must rely on thermal imaging—traditionally handled through separate handheld devices. This new helmet system eliminates the need for extra equipment.

"It allows firefighters to get to the seat of the fire two-thirds faster," said Pennino. "The heads-up display keeps your hands free so you can operate a hose line, rescue tools, or pull a victim out."

In addition to improving navigation, the system allows incident commanders to send messages directly to firefighters’ helmets. Firefighters can acknowledge the messages with the push of a button, improving clarity and speed of communication during emergencies.

Pennino added that the system could also be lifesaving in worst-case scenarios.

"One of the worst things in a fire scenario is having a firefighter go down having a medical emergency or being trapped and same thing applies. All they have to do is reach up and give an alert and all the other firefighters get wayfinding signals on their heads-up display to go find them and get them out of there," he added.

Roswell firefighters are expected to begin training with the new equipment this summer.

What's next:

Over the next three years, the department will provide feedback to Qwake Technologies as part of the program’s development.