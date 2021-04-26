Homicide suspect shot at deputies before committing suicide, officials say

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into an alleged murder-suicide in Putnam County after officials said a man shot a patrol car before shooting himself.

The GBI said deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office went to the home of 38-year-old James David Mathis on Sunday in Eatonton as part of a murder investigation by the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said witnesses told Jasper County Sheriff's Office investigators that Mathis was responsible for fatally shooting 41-year-old Kira Ammons from Monticello.

RELATED: 4 suspects identified, 5th suspect photo released in connection to murder of Barrow County mother

The GBI said Jasper investigators contacted Putnman County Sheriff Howard Sills, who dispatched deputies to Mathis' home.

The GBI said Putnam deputies heard gunshots upon arriving at Mathis' home. After a deputy's vehicle was shot, officials said deputies found Mathis inside with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No deputies were injured, officials say.

Advertisement

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office contacted the GBI to assist in the suicide investigation.

The GBI Crime Lab will conduct an independent autopsy. The GBI said details from the preliminary investigation indicate Mathis’ wounds are self-inflicted and Ammons' injuries are a result of a homicide.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.