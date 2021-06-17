Holly Springs officer, suspect killed at traffic stop encounter

An officer with the Holly Springs Police Department has been killed in the line of duty at a traffic stop Wednesday night.

Officials say both the officer and the suspect were killed during a traffic stop on Hickory Road.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has closed the part of the road between New Light Road and Little Road for their investigation.

Authorities say they are working to notify the officer's family and to identify the suspect. They have not said what led up to their deaths or the cause of death.

The investigation into both the officer and suspect's deaths is being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

