Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty given special honor

A Holly Springs police officer killed in the line of duty was given a posthumous honor last week. An interchange along Interstate 575 was renamed for him.

Officer Joe Burson was killed during a traffic stop on June 17, 2021. Investigators say the 25-year-old officer had pulled a vehicle over for speeding near Harmony Lake Drive and Hickory Road during the late evening hours. He would end up being dragged by that car when the driver tried to flee.

The GBI said Burson died from his injuries, but was able to get off at least one shot that killed the driver. Investigators say the driver was wanted by federal authorities. Investigators found Burson’s actions were justified.

Last Thursday, his family, friends, and colleagues gathered for a dedication ceremony to name the I-575 at Sixies Road interchange the "Officer Joseph W. Burson Memorial Interchange". Signs will be placed at the entrance and exit ramps of the interchange.

Officer Joe Burson (right) pictured with his wife. The Holly Springs Police Department officer was killed in the line of duty. (Source: TS Media)

Burson was a beloved member of the community. Family members say he was active in his church and had been the drummer in the band for many years. He also would spend his spare time enjoying the outdoors.

He had been with the Holly Springs Police Department for 18 months. His chief remembered him as a "model officer."

Burson was survived by his wife, parents, and brother.