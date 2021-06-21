Community to pay respects to fallen Holly Springs officer at funeral

Family and friends will gather Monday to say goodbye to a fallen Holly Springs officer killed in the line of duty.

Officials say 24-year-old Officer Joe Burson was conducting a traffic stop on June 16 when the driver took off, dragging Burson and killing him.

"Unfortunately last Wednesday night, Joe had to confront evil," said Holly Springs Police Chief Tom Keheley.

When he wasn't protecting the citizens of Holly Springs, Joe Burson was part of the worship team at Revolution Church.

"He brought light into every room he walked into," said Revolution Church Pastor David Stein.

Before joining law enforcement, Burson worked as the drummer for a local group Rusted Soul for more than five years.

The 24-year-old was honored by hundreds last Friday at a vigil where thousands of law enforcement officers from around the region showed up with their blue lights flashing.

Loved ones expect a similar scene Monday as family and friends prepare to pay their respects and rally around Burson's wife at his funeral.

The public service starts at 2 p,m. at First Baptist Church in Woodstock. Officials are asking residents to line Highway 92 at 3 p.m. for the procession.

