'This has crushed our community': Holly springs community gathers to honor fallen officer

Hundreds gathered at a park in Holly Springs to honor and remember a fallen officer. Late Wednesday night, Officer Joe Burson was killed in the line of duty.

"This has crushed our community," said David Stein, a pastor with Revolution Church.

Law enforcement officers from across the region showed up at a vigil Friday night with their blue lights flashing. They're wrapping their arms around the Holly Springs Police Department and the family of Officer Joe Burson.

"When there's a loss of this magnitude everybody is hurting," said Pastor Stein.

Officer Burson was conducting a traffic stop late Wednesday night when investigators say the driver took off, dragging Officer Burson, killing him.

"Unfortunately last Wednesday night, Joe had to confront evil," said Holly Springs Police Chief Tom Keheley.

When he wasn't protecting the citizens of Holly Springs, Joe Burson was part of the worship team at Revolution Church.

"He brought light into every room he walked into," said Pastor Stein.

Joe Burson was also a musician. He was the drummer for Rusted Soul for more than 5 years.

"Before the community knew him as Officer Burson they knew him as the drummer for Rusted Soul. He was the heart and soul of the band," said John Ward with Rusted Soul.

Officer Joe Burson was also a husband, son, friend. A man who will not be forgotten by this community.

"In this community, this police department, there will always be a void that will never be filled," said Chief Keheley.

There will be a visitation Saturday for Officer Joe Burson from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lakeside Funeral Home. His funeral will be Monday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Woodstock.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.