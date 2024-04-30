Man found shot multiple times along Cleveland Avenue

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Atlanta police officers comb over a section of Cleveland Avenue near I-85 after a shooting on April 30, 2024. (FOX 5)

A 28-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds in southwest Atlanta on Tuesday.

It happened just after 7 p.m. near Cleveland Avenue and Interstate 85. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the man had been shot several times and was rushed to an area hospital.

Investigators say he was not able to give officers any information about the shooting.

The name of the man has not been released.

The APD Aggravated Assault Unit is investigating a motive.