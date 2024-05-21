1 dead, 3 injured in gunfight during car break-in in Downtown Atlanta

One man is dead and three others are injured after police say an attempted car-break led to a gunfight in Downtown Atlanta.

Police tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Monday on the 200 block of Auburn Avenue near the corner of Leonard Tate Street.

According to investigators, a man came out of a soon-to-open Kings and Queens Lounge and noticed three men trying to get into his red Cadillac SUV, which was parked under the Downtown Connector overpass.

"The owner of the vehicle confronted the males and an exchange of gunfire happened," APD Homicide Commander Lt. Andrew Smith said.

Police say the owner of the vehicle and the three men were all shot in the gunfight.

One of the men died at the scene. Paramedics rushed the survivors down the street to Grady Memorial Hospital. They are all expected to survive their injuries.

Detectives say they know the SUV owner was armed but are working to determine how many of the alleged car thieves fired shots.

"We are reviewing video footage. We're not exactly sure who had a gun," Smith said.

Officials have not released the names of anyone involved or what charges any of the survivors may face.

If you have any information about that shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.