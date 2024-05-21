Hampton police officer critically injured in crash while directing traffic

article

A metro Atlanta police officer is fighting for their life after he or she was hit while on duty on Monday.

The City of Hampton Police Department said that one of its officers was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic,

Medics rushed the officer to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

At this time, officials say the officer is in critical but stable condition.

The police department has not released the officer's name while they work to notify their family members.

Officials have not released any details about the crash or if the driver involved will face charges.