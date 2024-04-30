How has Kennesaw State University maintained peaceful anti-war protests?

As protests continue on college campuses across the US, law enforcement officials in Cobb County are trying to open the floor for student voices to be heard. The sheriff’s office hosted a panel discussion with students at Kennesaw State University.

NYPD ENTERS COLUMBIA CAMPUS; POLICE BREAK INTO OCCUPIED HAMILTON HALL

The forum held Tuesday night featured four seniors at Kennesaw State University. Those students were able to ask questions directly to members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.

"There needs to be some sort of understanding of all the sides in regard to what’s been going on at all the universities across the country," said KSU senior Zae Brewser.

Some of their questions stemmed from the rising tensions they’ve seen on other college campuses, like Emory and UGA, where dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters, including students and faculty, were arrested.

While protests on the campus of KSU have remained peaceful, students told members of the sheriff's office they believe those encounters may be fueled by other students not feeling heard by their school leaders.

"We listened," Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said. "That’s the main thing our kids want us to do is listen to what we have to say and then respond in the appropriate manner which we will do if we have an incident here in Cobb County."

FOX 5 Atlanta asked the sheriff what he would do differently, if anything, after watching the law enforcement response to ongoing protests at college campuses in Georgia.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kennesaw State University campus protests

He said he was interested in holding more community events and discussions like this one to foster a healthier, more trusting relationship between students, faculty and law enforcement.

"I really think since we opened this dialogue now with the university, it will help us be able to respond better, because now we know who the leaders are, and we can contact them prior to something happening," he said.