Historic Mary Mac’s Tea Room set to reopen doors after storm damage

The iconic Midtown Atlanta restaurant that was damaged during a strong storm in March is now reopening.

Mary Mac’s Tea Room will reopen on Wednesday after repairs have been made to a roof that collapsed due to heavy rain.

The news was posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page, reading:

"Mary Mac’s Tea Room, Atlanta’s Dining Room, will re-open tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8! We’re so excited to see all our loyal customers soon! It’s taken two long months and lots of hard work and dedication from our team, the city of Atlanta, and all of our partners to get here, and we are proud to announce we are reopening our doors with regular hours, starting tomorrow.

"We can’t wait to welcome you back for a taste of your favorite dishes. We also have a special surprise for you—during our temporary closure, we took the opportunity to make some much-needed updates to the restaurant. Please come in and let us know what you think!

"Thank you to everyone both near and far for your support during our closure and to our engineers and contractors for working to ensure our restaurant is safe, allowing us to receive approval to reopen from the city. Your warm wishes and kind words have kept us moving during this difficult process, and we look forward to sharing our incredible Southern food and hospitality with you again soon."

Mary Mac's Tea Room’s history

Started in 1945 by Mary MacKenzie, Mary Mac's Tea Room was one of 16 tearooms in the city and served 75 guests.

Today, the restaurant is the only tearoom that remains and has expanded to more than 13,000 square feet with six dining rooms.

In its time in operations, Mary Mac's has welcomed the Dalai Lama, President Jimmy Carter, the late Congressman John Lewis, and many more luminaries.