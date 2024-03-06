Roof collapses at Atlanta's iconic Mary Mac's Tea Room

The roof of an iconic Midtown Atlanta restaurant has partially collapsed after a series of storms overnight.

In its nearly 80-year history, Mary Mac's Tea Room has hosted politicians, tourists, and everyday Georgians. Now the Atlanta dining institution will have to face repairs that may be costly.

Early Wednesday morning, FOX 5 cameras saw bricks and splinters of wood scattered on the road in front of the restaurant.

Police have blocked off multiple lanes on Ponce De Leon Avenue while crews work at the scene.

Officials have not shared any details about what caused the roof collapse.

There is no word on how long the repairs may take.

The restaurant posted on social media that it would be temporarily closed due to the situation.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide an update on our reopening date as soon as possible," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

History of Mary Mac's Tea Room.

Started in 1945 by Mary MacKenzie, Mary Mac's Tea Room was one of 16 tearooms in the city and served 75 guests.

Today, the restaurant is the only tearoom that remains and has expanded to more than 13,000 square feet with six dining rooms.

In its time in operations, Mary Mac's has welcomed the Dalai Lama, President Jimmy Carter, the late Congressman John Lewis, and many more luminaries.