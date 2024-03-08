'Dedicated to reopening': Mary Mac's Tea Room shares update on restaurant after roof collapse

An iconic Midtown Atlanta restaurant is working to reopen as soon as possible after part of its roof collapsed during this week's heavy storms.

Fire crews were on the scene at Mary Mac's Tea Room early Wednesday morning to contain the storm damage, which had spilled onto nearby Ponce de Leon Avenue.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said that the rain had caused the part of the roof above the Skyline dining room to collapse.

Thankfully, the spokesperson said no one was injured and the majority of the restaurant was not impacted by the damage.

"We are working to reopen as quickly as possible and are supporting our team members during this process. Our guests from Atlanta and beyond have supported Mary Mac’s Tea Room for more than 75 years, and we are dedicated to reopening and continuing Mary Mac’s legacy of southern food and hospitality for years to come," the spokesperson told FOX 5 in a statement.

The spokesperson did not give an estimate of how long the repairs may take.

Atlanta reacts to partial roof collapse at Mary Mac's Tea Room

After the collapse, the restaurant posted on social media that it would be temporarily closed until repairs are made.

Saddened patrons flocked to the comment section. FOX 5 met with a few who live nearby.

"I ate there first when I was in college in the 70s," said John Black, a nearby resident.

Walter Mitchell, who works next door, said he saw the damage early Wednesday morning when he arrived for his shift.

"We eat right in that dining room, so I'm just glad that nobody was inside of the building when it happened," he said.

The restaurant spokesperson said that the "overwhelming" community support is keeping the team moving forward and that they "look forward to reopening our doors and serving the food that Atlanta’s Dining Room is known for as soon as possible."

The restaurant also thanked the first responders and crews at Georgia Power who worked at the scene.

History of Mary Mac's Tea Room

Started in 1945 by Mary MacKenzie, Mary Mac's Tea Room was one of 16 tearooms in the city and served 75 guests.

Today, the restaurant is the only tearoom that remains and has expanded to more than 13,000 square feet with six dining rooms.

In its time in operations, Mary Mac's has welcomed the Dalai Lama, President Jimmy Carter, the late Congressman John Lewis, and many more luminaries.