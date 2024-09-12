High-tech heists drain thousands from store ATMs, 2 men wanted by police

Two convenience stores are out thousands of dollars in what’s called an ATM jackpot scam. Crooks rained money out of cash machines right under store workers’ noses. Investigators say the thieves may have hit other stores around metro Atlanta.

"What they’re doing is just basically emptying out the ATM, using it as their ‘personal piggybank,’" said Cpl. Juan Madiedo with the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The suspects hit a Texaco on Aug. 27 on Pleasant Hill Road near Duluth. "They’re making it look like they’re trying to withdraw some money," Madiedo said.

Police say the crooks target gas stations and convenience stores that use ATMs with outdated software.

"These guys are using either a USB stick to introduce this malware or some type of wired connection. What they were actually doing was introducing a form of malware, a virus if you would, into the software of that ATM. The software, malware then allows the suspects to withdraw unlimited amounts of money," Madiedo said.

Police say the pair drained thousands of dollars from the ATM. "And then they repeated the same action in another gas station on Aug. 29," Madiedo said.

Investigators say the crooks hit a Chevron on Braselton Highway in Buford. "The malware allows them to insert any bogus ATM card, override that and make it seem like they inserted an actual bank card and start withdrawing money from the ATM," Madiedo said.

Police say no customers’ accounts or personal information were compromised. The stores were the only victims.

Image 1 of 14 ▼ Gwinnett County police are searching for these two men who was wanted for using malware to steal money from ATMs. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Shamim Ahmed, who manages the Texaco the crooks hit on Aug. 27, says he had no idea the men were up to no good. He says they stole about $4,800 from his machine. "This money was our loss," Ahmed said.

His store is a small business. He says a hit like this hurts. "I didn’t get any money back," he said.

Police suspect these guys have targeted other stores around metro Atlanta.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers or 911.