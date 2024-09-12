Thieves using 'ATM jackpotting' scam to steal thousands, Gwinnett police say

article

In Brief Police seek suspects in an ATM scam stealing thousands from gas stations in Duluth and Braselton. Suspects used malware to withdraw cash without a legitimate bank card on August 27 and 29. Contact GCPD or Crime Stoppers with tips for a potential cash reward.



The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two suspects involved in an "ATM jackpotting" scam that netted them thousands of dollars.

According to authorities, the thieves first struck on Aug. 27 at a Texaco gas station located at 1670 Pleasant Hill Road in unincorporated Duluth. The pair approached the stand-alone ATM inside the station and simulated a transaction, using malware to hack into the machine's software. This allowed them to withdraw a significant amount of cash without using a legitimate bank card.

Just two days later, on Aug. 29, the same thieves targeted a Chevron gas station at 1925 Braselton Highway, employing the same tactic to steal additional funds.

RELATED

Police are urging anyone with information about these incidents to contact Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.