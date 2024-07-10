Thieves crash U-Haul truck into Cobb County CVS, employees say

The doors at a Cobb County CVS Pharmacy are busted out after thieves apparently tried to get away with the business' ATM using a U-Haul.

The attempted theft happened around 3 a.m. on the corner of Parkwood Circle and Powers Ferry Road.

FOX 5 cameras saw extensive damage to the store's doorway. It appeared that the door's framing had been ripped off the building.

What looked like an overturned and damaged USAA ATM was close to the damaged door.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Billy Heath/FOX 5)

Officers with the Cobb County Police Department covered the area with crime scene tape while they worked at the scene.

Employees told FOX 5 the would-be thieves used a U-Haul to break into the store and fled the scene right before officers arrived.

Investigators say they found a large chain in the store's parking lot and learned that the suspects had rammed the vehicle into the store's doors to get into the building. Once inside, officials say the group tried to use a chain to steal the entire ATM, but failed to get it out of the CVS.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Cobb County Police Department at (770) 499-4183.