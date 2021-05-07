Here's who is running to be Atlanta's next mayor

After Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that she will not seek reelection for another term, the race is on to see who will become the next mayor of Atlanta.

In January, Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore launched her campaign.

Moore filed paperwork with the state to begin raising funds for a mayoral run and on Jan. 28 officially announced she is vying for Atlanta’s top spot.

"I am here today to officially announce my candidacy for the mayor of the city of Atlanta, I am ready after more than three decades of public involvement," said Moore.

Joining Moore in the race is attorney Sharon A. Gay, who served as deputy chief of staff and executive counsel to former Mayor of Atlanta Bill Campbell Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

SEE MORE: ‘Time to pass the baton on’: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms explains decision not to seek reelection

According to Gay's website, her work as a zoning attorney "played an instrumental role in the development of Ponce City Market, Atlantic Station, Avalon, Glenwood Place, Madison Yards, Stockyards, Atlanta Dairies, and Krog Street Market and the revitalization of downtown Atlanta."

While Moore and Gay are the only two candidates who have currently filed paperwork for the upcoming November election, Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown has said he's considering a run.

Brown, the first openly LGBTQ and Black member of the City Council, is currently under indictment on federal charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and making false statements on a bank loan application stemming from allegations before he was elected. Brown has said he plans on fighting the charges, which are still pending.

While rumors have swirled that former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed may try to mount a campaign, Reed has not confirmed anything about a possible run.

Bottoms said in a press conference Friday that polling showed she would win another term without a runoff and declined to endorse anyone for the position.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.