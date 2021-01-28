Atlanta City Council president throws hat in ring for mayoral race

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms officials has a challenger in the upcoming election. Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore officially threw her hat in the ring last week.

Moore filed paperwork with the state last week to begin raising funds for a mayoral run and this week officially announced she is vying for Atlanta’s top spot.

"I am here today to officially announce my candidacy for the mayor of the city of Atlanta, I am ready after more than three decades of public involvement," said Moore.

Moore is a licensed real estate broker who lives in the historic Collier Heights neighborhood.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.