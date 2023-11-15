Henry's Midtown Tavern on 10th Street announces upcoming closure

article

Another popular restaurant and bar in metro Atlanta is being forced to close because it was unable to come to an agreement with its landlord that would allow it to continue, according to the restaurant's owner.

Henry's Midtown Tavern on 10th Street is a popular gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community in Atlanta and owner Maureen Kalmanson thanked its patrons in a post on social media.

"I feel tremendous love and gratitude for the support, friendship, and good times we have shared over these last 10 plus years. Your individual smiles, hugs, suggestions, craziness, and the many dog photos sent over the years to cover our walls, have been integral to those feelings and to our success. I am proud of how Henry’s provided a safe and fun place for the LGBT+ community over the years and I will miss connecting with you. I hope to continue to share good times with you at our sister restaurant, Campagnolo or wherever we meet."

She also thanked the individuals who worked in the dining room, behind the bars and in the kitchen at Henry's.

The establishment is scheduled to close Nov. 30.

Hodgepodge Coffeehouse, which is also a popular gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community, in Ormewood Park announced earlier this month that it is being forced to close because of rising rent. It is scheduled to close on Dec. 31.

Other recent closures include Pontoon Brewing. It was forced to close "temporarily" because of a payment issue.

Noni's Trattoria in the Sweet Auburn section of the Old Fourth Ward closed after 15 years. According to their Facebook post, things were different post-COVID, and they were no longer able to stay open.

Taco Mac Decatur closed in September after 22 years. It closed without warning and no explanation was given. Since 2020, new restaurants have opened in Lawrenceville, Hiram, Gainesville and Dawsonville and new locations are planned for Macon and Conyers.

