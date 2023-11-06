Hodgepodge Coffeehouse in Ormewood Park forced to close because of rising rent, owner says

article

A well-known and Black woman-owned coffee shop in Ormewood Park has recently made the regrettable decision to close its doors after 12 years of operation.

In a post on social media, Hodgepodge Coffee, situated at the corner of Ormewood and Moreland avenues, explained that the rising demand for real estate in the area has led to an unsustainable increase in rent, compelling them to cease business operations.

Owner Krystle Rodriguez revealed that over the past two years, every price adjustment they implemented was solely due to the escalating costs of goods and increased wages for their staff, who were navigating the city's growing cost of living challenges.

Rodriguez expressed her earnest efforts to uphold their mission while keeping the establishment open, but the current economic landscape made some level of exploitation almost unavoidable. She acknowledged the hardships faced by their loyal customers and recognized her limited capacity to address those issues, but as a business owner, she had the choice to abstain from perpetuating them.

The coffee shop's final day of operation is scheduled for Dec. 31. Rodriguez says she aimed to provide ample notice to allow everyone an opportunity to savor Hodgepodge one last time.

She also shared her ongoing health struggles, which have kept her away from the counter in recent times. Nonetheless, she intends to be present on the closing day to personally bid farewell to patrons.

Over the past 12 years, Hodgepodge has been a cherished community gathering spot, hosting events such as open mic nights and book club meetings. The establishment has been a staunch advocate for inclusivity, welcoming individuals from all walks of life, including minorities, people with disabilities, women, and members of the LGBTQ+ community. As the website says, "Filling our community with delicious coffee, homemade goodness, and a whole lot of love."



