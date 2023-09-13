Bennie's Shoes in Buckhead closing its doors after 114 years in metro Atlanta

article

A shoe store that has been in business for more than 100 years on Piedmont Road in Buckhead is closing.

According to a Facebook post, Bennie's Shoes is being forced to close after 114 years because they lost their lease.

The post says the store will be closing at the end of the month. Until then, they are offering big discounts on their "already discounted prices."

The announcement on social media as prompted people to express gratitude for years of great service and prices and share stories about their visits to the shoe store or visits by their fathers and grandfathers.

The store was opened by Bennie Shemaira, who immigrated to the United States from a Greek island when he was 16 years old.

He initially opened a shoe repair business on Marietta Street in 1909. He and his wife had three sons, all of whom went into the shoe business.

The shoe repair shop started selling shoes in 1970. Bennie's eventually moved to Buckhead and was one of the top men's shoe stores in the South by 1995.

The store is currently run by Bennie's grandson, Mark Shemaria.

