Pontoon Brewing being forced to 'temporarily close' because of lack of payment, according to owners

A popular brewing company in the metro Atlanta area is being forced to close temporarily due to a payment issue, according to a social media post.

Pontoon Brewing, which has two locations in Sandy Springs and Tucker, says it's been a bumpier ride than anticipated with the current state of the economy, but one of their main distribution partners has not paid them for their product and they are being forced to temporarily close their doors while they try to find a new partner or buyer for the business.



The Sandy Springs taproom will be open noon to 11 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14; noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 15; noon to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 21; and noon to 8 p.m. Oct. 22.

The Tucker taproom will be open from noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 13 through 15 and Oct. 21 and 22.

Pontoon Brewing was founded by longtime friends and passionate home brewers Sean O'Keefe and Marcus Powers. Pontoon Brewing was the first microbrewery to open in Sandy Springs in 2017. In addition to their seasonal and limited-edition beers and beer cocktails, they are known for hosting weekly special events and providing games and activities to its patrons.

Pontoon Brewing's beers were distributed in Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Michigan and Iowa.