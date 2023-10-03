Noni Loves You: Nightlife staple in Sweet Auburn neighborhood closing after 15 years

An Italian deli that has served the Sweet Auburn section of the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood for 15 years has announced it will be shutting its doors for good soon. Noni's Deli shared the heartbreaking news over social media Tuesday.

"We've been on this Italian stallion for 15+ years and are grateful for every backbreaking one of them," the post read on Instagram. "But now it's time to pass the reins to another pair of hands who will do our space and Sweet Auburn proud."

Noni's Trattoria, affectionately called Noni's Deli and sometimes just Noni for short, was named after Owner Matt Ruppert's grandmother. It's lived humbly at 357 Edgewood Avenue, serving as a hub for hearty food, drinks and many crazy dance parties since 2008.

"We're super proud of the culture we created at Noni's, the steady devotion to our garlic fries and meatballs, all the dancing celebrations and civic engagement," the post continued. "Frankly, it's overwhelming just to think about."

Starting Wednesday, Oct. 4, Noni's will be open for dinner at 5 p.m., seven nights a week. But that's not all, Ruppert says he's going out with a bang.

Here's a list of events planned for patrons who went to "pay your respects to this old pile of bricks:"

Friday, Oct. 6, 11 p.m. | "SUCIA" - An Atlanta dance experience catering to QTBIPOC

Sunday, Oct. 8, 10 p.m. | "Misc. Edgewood" - Edgewood Avenue's Premiere Drag Pageant

Friday, Oct. 13, 10 p.m. | "MANHOLE!" - The Southeast's Only All Drag King Drag Show

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. | "Chapel Beauty" - Pride Day Party

Saturday, Oct. 14, 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. | "SATURN x PUTA PUTI" - Pride Day Party

Sunday, Oct. 15, 12 a.m. - 4 a.m. | "STROKE" - An Intimate Function

Friday, Oct. 20, 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. | "GAY_TL" - Unapologetically Gay Dance Party

Saturday, Oct. 21, 6 p.m. - 2 a.m. | "No Knees" - Dance Party

Friday, Oct. 27, 12 a.m. | "Midnights" - Late Night Comedy Show

Saturday, Oct. 28, 5 p.m. | "THE FINALE"

In an extended farewell, Ruppert posted a more personalized message filled with nostalgic anecdotes to Facebook. His last line serves as a reminder to everyone who's supported him over the years that "Noni Loves You."

The last day to grab a bite and drink at Noni's is Oct. 28.