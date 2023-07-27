Crews break ground on tallest skyscraper built in Atlanta in over 30 years

article

Atlanta will be getting a new addition to its skyline very soon.

Situated at the southwest corner of West Peachtree Street and 12th Street, the new 60-story skyscraper is already under construction.

When it's done, the building will rise more than 730 feet into Midtown's sky.

The multi-use tower will be made up of more than 224,000 square feet of office space, hundreds of multimillion-dollar apartments, and luxury amenities, the real estate developers behind the building said.

(Courtesy of Rockefeller Group)

The skyscraper will be the tallest building built in Atlanta in over 30 years and, once finished, will be the fifth-tallest building in Atlanta overall. The tallest will remain Bank of America Plaza, which was built in 1992.

Developers say the building will be home to Midtown's largest outdoor amenity deck and offer views of all of Atlanta.

The project is expected to open in early 2026.