Taco Mac Decatur closing after 22 years

article

Taco Mac on West Ponce de Leon in Decatur has closed after 22 years.

The closure was first reported by Decaturish.com. According to the online news website, it closed abruptly earlier this week without warning. Taco Mac Decatur's last post on social media on Sept. 17 was related to football and the Atlanta Falcons.

The closure was confirmed by a representative for Taco Mac. He provided the following statement:

Taco Mac has enjoyed serving the Decatur community for over 20 years, and we have made many great memories with our guests, team members, and the local community. While it is always a difficult decision to close a restaurant, we are committed to finding immediate placements for all eligible managers and team members and we look forward to welcoming guests at nearby Taco Mac locations, including Virginia-Highland and Midtown.

Going forward, we will continue to invest in our other 27 restaurants and maintain our commitment to growing the brand into new markets. Since 2020, we have opened new restaurants in Lawrenceville, Hiram, Gainesville, Dawsonville, and Pelham, AL. We are also excited to announce that we will be opening new locations in Macon and Conyers in the next several months.

Taco Mac is best known for its chicken wings with approximately 15 sauce options, nachos, burgers named after local landmarks, salads, tacos, and, of course, beer. Taco Mac locations offer more than 75 beers on draft.

There are more than 20 other locations in Georgia, with the closest ones to Decatur located in Virginia-Highland and on Peachtree Street NE in Midtown Atlanta. Taco Mac is owned by Nashville-based Fresh Hospitality, which also owns Mary Mac's Tea Room in Atlanta.

Several longtime metro Atlanta restaurants/bars have closed this year, including Doc Chey's, King + Duke, The Original El Taco, Little 5 Pizza, Houck's Grille, Sally's Gluten-Free Bakery, and the Lawrence. Upcoming closures include The Rusty Nail on Buford Highway on Saturday; the Glenwood in East Atlanta on Sept. 30; and Taverna Plaka on Nov. 4.



