Beloved Buford Highway bar, The Rusty Nail, closing after nearly 50 years

In an announcement that has reverberated through the local community, the proprietor of The Rusty Nail, Nick Cardellino, has announced the decision to close the cherished establishment that has welcomed the neighborhood for an impressive half-century. Established in 1974 by the original Nick Cardellino, who died in 2017, and Pete Hayes, The Rusty Nail has been an enduring symbol of camaraderie, unchanging in its essence while fostering lasting connections among its patrons.

Dubbed "the South's version of Cheers," The Rusty Nail has been a welcoming haven for a devoted congregation of regulars who have, over the years, transformed into a close-knit family. Here, life's milestones and tribulations have been shared, from joyous birthday celebrations and triumphant job promotions to solemn remembrances of dearly departed friends and fellow patrons. It's a place where personal stories of health, love, and life itself have unfolded, adding depth and soul to this beloved bar.

Notable for its spirited trivia nights, hosted twice-weekly, and the spirited competition in its lively dart room, The Rusty Nail has consistently provided an engaging and entertaining atmosphere for its loyal clientele.

Surprisingly, for a neighborhood bar that proudly embraces the "dive" classification, the culinary offerings have been nothing short of outstanding. The menu, headlined by Nick's renowned homemade, family-recipe lasagna, features mouthwatering BBQ pulled pork, chicken, and brisket; a variety of delectable chicken sandwiches and hamburgers; perfectly cooked chicken wings; and a delicious homemade peanut butter "puddin" pie that has kept patrons coming back for more.

Adding to its appeal, The Rusty Nail offered a haven for those seeking a respite from Atlanta's soaring drink prices, providing strong and affordable libations (served by friendly and efficient bartenders) that have become a hallmark of the establishment.

For many Atlantans, The Rusty Nail occupies a special place in their hearts, as it sits on hallowed ground previously inhabited by the long-loved Sandy's Drive-In. Several loyal patrons reminisce about their high school days spent at Sandy's before transitioning to The Nail, where they've continued to create memories for the past five decades.

However, the impending closure stems from the unfortunate news that the building, with its distinctive 18-foot giant smoker shaped like a gun, is situated on leased land and the landowner has opted to sell. Cardellino opted not to purchase the land and building, which is "literally held together by duct tape and smoke."

Cardellino and his wife, Jessica, who serves as the bar manager, have decided to take some well-deserved time off to travel and spend time with family. While the future remains uncertain, the possibility of another bar in their future is not entirely ruled out.

Notably, the Rusty Nail's second location in Sandy Springs, which opened several years after the original, closed its doors just last year.

The Rusty Nail's last call is set for Sept. 23.