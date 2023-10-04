Henry County police officer claims sexual harassment by former police captain

article

During a news conference on Wednesday, Officer Christina Gadgil from the Henry County Police Department stepped forward to share her traumatic experience, alleging sexual battery and harassment by her former boss, Capt. Fowler. This marks the first time Gadgil has spoken publicly about the allegations since filing a lawsuit and complaint last August.

Gadgil says her motivation for coming forward is to prevent such incidents from happening to anyone else within the department.

Former Capt. Fowler is accused of inappropriate touching and sexual comments towards Officer Gadgil and at least eight other women within the department. A photograph presented during the news conference appears to show the former captain touching Officer Gadgil inappropriately during a gathering.

The lawsuit against Capt. Fowler was filed in August of last year. Capt. Fowler was allowed to enter what is known as an "Alford plea" to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and simple terms, effectively allowing him to avoid liability in the lawsuit and any potential future lawsuits.

As the case unfolds, the next steps remain unclear. However, Officer Gadgil says she wants justice. FOX 5 Atlanta just received the 165-page complaint and will have more on the story at 4 p.m.