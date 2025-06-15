Henry County officials urge storm preparedness

The Brief Henry County Emergency Management officials are urging residents to be prepared for severe weather after the county saw four tornadoes in 2025 alone. There have been more tornadoes in Henry County in 2025 alone than in the 10 years before, according to data from NOAA. The frequent storms have some residents in the area on edge.



Henry County Emergency Management officials urged residents to better prepare for severe weather.

The backstory:

A powerful EF-2 tornado with winds of up to 135 miles per hour tore through part of Henry County on May 29th.

That was Henry County's fourth tornado in 2025. There was also an EF-1 in May, an EF-0 in April, and an EF-1 in March.

According to data from NOAA, Henry County has seen more tornadoes this year than from 2014-2024 combined.

What they're saying:

"We've been on edge ever since it happened. PTSD is real. We try to get through it day by day," Nick Peebles said.

Nick Peebles was home with his daughter and her friend when the EF-2 tornado in May moved through his neighborhood, narrowly missing his home.

"As we were getting into the closet I just happen to kind of look out my back door and I kinda seen big debris and big trampolines flying past my window," Peebles said.

"This year is definitely I wouldn't call it an anomaly, but I've been in the public safety business for over 20 years. It is by far the most significant in my career," Ryan Morrison, Henry County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director, said.

He encourages residents to have an emergency kit in place.

"Take care of your family, friends, pets. If you don't have a safe area in your house find someone who does. And assure that when you're building the kit make sure you have your flash lights, batteries, blankets, food," Morrison said.

What you can do:

You can find out more about how to prepare emergency kits here.