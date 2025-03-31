Tornado touchdown in Henry County confirmed by weather officials

The Brief An EF1 tornado with winds between 85-90 mph touched down in north central Henry County, damaging trees and property before lifting after eight minutes. The tornado reached peak strength near Brannan Road, where emergency management officials reported approximately 40 trees down. The tornado weakened to an EF0 as it continued northeast, eventually lifting near Knight Cemetery, with damage consistent with intermittent tornado circulation.



A powerful front moved through North Georgia on Monday afternoon, bringing in severe storms.

The line of storms also produced several tornado-warned storms.

What we know:

A tornado with peak winds of between 85 and 90 mph touched down in north central Henry County on Monday afternoon, damaging trees and property as it moved rapidly northeast before lifting eight minutes later.

The EF1 tornado was part of a strong line of thunderstorms that swept through the area around 1:08 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Its initial touchdown occurred just southwest of the intersection of Interstate 75 and Jodeco Road, where three large trees were knocked down.

Local perspective:

The tornado moved east, crossing Interstate 75, and damaged a home near the intersection of Highland Drive and Meadowbrook Drive when a tree fell onto the structure. It then continued into the Eagles Landing neighborhood on the north side of Flippen, bringing down additional trees.

The storm reached peak strength as it crossed Brannan Road after passing Highway 42. Emergency management officials reported approximately 40 trees down along Brannan Road.

The tornado weakened to an EF0 as it continued northeast, crossed Highway 155, and eventually lifted near Knight Cemetery around 1:16 p.m.

Dig deeper:

While damage in the EF0 portions of the path was not always continuous, survey teams found it consistent enough to indicate an intermittent tornado circulation leading up to its peak intensity. Officials noted that observed damage aligned with radar indications suggesting a tornado was likely.