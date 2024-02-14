Hearing on Fulton County DA Fani Willis’ eligibility in Trump prosecution

The fate of the Fulton County election interference case could be decided this week without ever going to trial.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is expected to hear testimony over whether a personal relationship between DA Fani Willis and a top special prosecutor constitutes a conflict of interest that should disqualify her from the case.

Nine of the remaining 15 co-defendants asked the judge to dismiss the charges. Some, like former state GOP chairman David Shafer, are expected to attend the Thursday hearing in person.

TIMELINE: FULTON COUNTY DA FANI WILLIS, NATHAN WADE CONTROVERSY

Fani WIllis and Nathan Wade (FOX 5)

In a sworn statement, Nathan Wade said the relationship didn’t start until after Willis began paying him $650,000 so far to coordinate the Trump prosecution.

But defense attorney Ashleigh Merchant — who represents former Trump advisor Michael Roman — plans to question Wade’s former business associate and divorce attorney Terrence Bradley, whose testimony she says will prove Wade is a liar.

Bradley's testimony is likely the key to whether Judge McAfee allows Willis and Wade to also be questioned under oath. The DA's father has also been subpoenaed, along with others both inside and outside the DA's office.

The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. and could last two days.