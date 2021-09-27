'He could’ve killed my kids': Young dad says gunman opened fire with kids inside his car

A father said a gunman opened fire on him on Monday morning with his young children in the car.

The man requested anonymity for his safety. The young dad is still trying to grasp the terror that gripped him and his children along Snapfinger Woods Drive near Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County.

"My heart’s still beating," he said.

The dad said he was driving his 10-year-old son and three-year-old daughter to doctor's appointments when a car swerved in front of him.

A DeKalb County father said his kids are traumatized after a road rage incident in which a driver fired gunshots near his car.

A person driving a dark Honda was driving erratically.

"He started brake checking me — but I don’t understand why," the father said.

When he tried to avoid the erratic driver, the father realized he was being followed.

Suddenly, things became violent.

"He hopped out his car, he brandished his weapon," the father said.

The man allegedly fired at least five gunshots.

"My son and my daughter — I don’t want them in no situation like that," he told FOX 5 Atlanta.

His 10-year-old boy and his three-year-old girl were terrified, he said.

"(My son) said he don’t want to die — get out of here — please get me away from here," the father said.

The situation ended when the father pulled up to some official vehicles on the Interstate 20 on-ramp.

"I want him to get caught because (he) could’ve killed anybody," he said "He could’ve killed anybody — he could’ve killed my kids."

DeKalb police said they have no record of the incident, but the dad says he's filing a police report.

_____

