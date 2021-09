article

DeKalb County police say a man shot and killed his own uncle in Stonecrest on Saturday evening.

Police said it happened on Woodrow Drive.

FOX 5 Atlanta is told the victim got into a fight with an adult nephew.

Police said the suspect is in custody.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS