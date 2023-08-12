Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Greene County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Upson County, Lamar County
4
Excessive Heat Watch
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Heat Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Heat Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County

Have you seen them? Detectives searching for 2 Atlanta shooting suspects

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

(Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are searching for two men they believe were involved in a double shooting Thursday night.

Officials say they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at 968 Myrtle Street NE at around 10:22 p.m. Officials say two suspects attempted to rob the two victims, which led to gunfire.

Both victims survived the shooting and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Although the suspects fled the scene, investigators believe they have photos of the pair.

Image 1 of 4

(Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

If you recognize these two men, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.