Have you seen them? Detectives searching for 2 Atlanta shooting suspects

Atlanta detectives are searching for two men they believe were involved in a double shooting Thursday night.

Officials say they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at 968 Myrtle Street NE at around 10:22 p.m. Officials say two suspects attempted to rob the two victims, which led to gunfire.

Both victims survived the shooting and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Although the suspects fled the scene, investigators believe they have photos of the pair.

If you recognize these two men, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.