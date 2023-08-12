Have you seen them? Detectives searching for 2 Atlanta shooting suspects
article
ATLANTA - Atlanta detectives are searching for two men they believe were involved in a double shooting Thursday night.
Officials say they discovered two victims suffering from gunshot wounds at 968 Myrtle Street NE at around 10:22 p.m. Officials say two suspects attempted to rob the two victims, which led to gunfire.
Both victims survived the shooting and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Although the suspects fled the scene, investigators believe they have photos of the pair.
Image 1 of 4
▼
(Credit: Atlanta Police Department)
If you recognize these two men, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or submit an anonymous tip online. You may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.