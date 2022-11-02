Hate messages spray-painted in Brookhaven, police investigating

An antisemitic message was found spray-painted on the side of a town home in Brookhaven.

The hate message was discovered Tuesday morning. Many who saw it say it was infuriating.

"When I saw this graffiti I was really angry," said Dov Wilker, American Jewish Committee regional director.

The words "Jews Kill Blacks" on the side of a town home in Brookhaven could easily be seen by anyone driving near the intersection of Apple Valley Road and Dresden Drive, near the Brookhaven MARTA station.

The city painted over it, but FOX 5 crews covering the story, also found an ethnic slur aimed at Jewish people on a stop sign nearby, and the words "Jews enslave Black lives" on a sign for a church down the road, that were still visible.

"It's mortifying and disgusting that these types of messages are conveyed in public settings," said Wilker.

This isn't the first antisemitic message seen recently. In Carrollton, hundreds of anti-Jewish flyers were scattered across neighborhoods.

At the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, a message projected on the stadium stated "Kanye is right about Jews". This was in reference to antisemitic comments made by artist Kanye West, who know goes by the name Ye.

"Kanye West has been an outspoken antisemite, there are people who feel they need to voice his concerns as well," said Wilker.

Wilker says the messages in Brookhaven, may be related to Ye as well.

"We can't forget 12 to 15 percent of the Jewish community are Jews of color, so this isn't an attack on just the Jewish community, it's an attack on our society," said Wilker.

Wilker says what is promising is how quickly Brookhaven police and the city are working to remove the messages.

"We appreciate everyone standing in solidarity with us to condemn these heinous acts," said Wilker.

FOX 5 did contact Brookhaven police about the additional acts of vandalism. Police were sending over an officer to document the graffiti and public works was notified. Investigators are now reviewing camera footage to try to figure out who is responsible for it.