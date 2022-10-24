Police investigating hundreds of hateful messages found scattered around Carrollton

Police are investigating a bizarre call in Carrollton Sunday evening.

Residents say someone tossed hundreds of plastic bags containing kernels of corn and anti-Jewish flyers into driveways, front lawns, and sidewalks across multiple neighborhoods in the town.

"It’s weird," said Michelle Bone, who found one in her driveway. "I don’t know what it even means, what it’s about."

Some of the flyers claim that a group of Jewish people are in control of porn sites and hookup apps. Others repeat antisemitic tropes that Jewish people control major corporations, the government, and abortion access.

"We’ve seen these types of flyers across metro Atlanta," said Dov Wilker, southeast director of the American Jewish Committee. "We’ve seen them up in Northeast Georgia, Northwest Georgia."

Carrollton police confirmed that they were called out to the neighborhood around 7 p.m. Sunday.

According to a police report obtained by FOX 5, an officer found two people in the act, riding around in the area and tossing them out of their car window.

The passenger reportedly told cops they had thrown out as many as 600 of the baggies, before invoking their Miranda rights.

No charges were filed because hateful language is protected by free speech, however police are still investigating. Police told the couple to stop littering, according to the report.

An anonymous viewer shared this image of an antisemtic flyer found in their driveway in Carrollton, Georgia on Oct. 23, 2022. (Used with permission)

It was not immediately clear why the man and woman were not cited for littering.

"While it may be legal what they are doing, it’s definitely not within the value system of the state of Georgia, it is definitely not in the value system of the United States," said Wilker, with the American Jewish Committee. "The only reason to distribute these types of flyers is to say that people are not welcome in our community."

He added that he does not believe the timing of the stunt was coincidental.

"We’re in the midst of early voting for an upcoming election," Wilker said. "We are likely to see these types of flyers, this type of commentary more and more in the forthcoming weeks."

Carrollton police shared this image of antisemtic flyers found on driveways on Oct. 23, 2022. (Carrollton Police Department)

Neighbors said they helped clean up the hundreds of bags. Bone said she did the same with the one she found in her driveway.

FOX 5 crews captured one man delivering a garbage bag filled with the baggies to the Carrollton Public Safety Complex, found in another part of town.

Police encourage anyone who finds the messages to contact them.