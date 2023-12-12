Expand / Collapse search
Hannah Payne murder trial: Guilty on all counts

By
Published 
Updated 7:04PM
Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Hannah Payne has been convicted on all charges in the death of 62-year-old Kenneth Herring.

The jury found Payne guilty of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and three charges of weapons possession during a crime.

The defense asked the judge to poll each juror after the verdict was read.

After days of testimony in a Clayton County courtroom, prosecutors and Hannah Payne’s defense attorney had one final chance Tuesday to make their cases to the jury before deliberations got underway. 

"They didn’t show beyond a reasonable doubt that certain things happened," said Matt Tucker, Payne’s defense attorney.

"You don’t get the death penalty for committing a traffic infraction," said Nigel Hunter, a Clayton County Assistant District Attorney.

Prosecutors accuse Payne of playing cop in 2019 when they say she followed 62-year-old Kenneth Herring after he left the scene of a crash she was not directly involved in. They say Payne cut him off and eventually shot him. 

"Sixty-two-year-old Kenneth Herring, who was unarmed and minding his own business, was chased down, detained, shot, and murdered by this defendant," Hunter said.

Throughout the trial, jurors heard a lot, including 911 calls and Payne's interview with police, among other things. They also heard from witnesses and from Payne herself.

"The audacity to take the stand and blame everybody else," Hunter said.

The defense says Payne acted in self-defense because after confronting Herring, she claims he started attacking her. Tucker says Payne was just trying to help out after witnessing a crash. 

"In her mind, she was a young individual trying to help out," Tucker said. "No good deed goes unpunished."

During Tucker’s closing argument, he went back through every witness who took the stand in hopes of getting the jury to reach a verdict in favor of his client. 

"This is not some killer, this is not some murder," Tucker said. "She’s some young girl who got caught up in the wrong situation.