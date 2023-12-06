Hannah Payne Case: Murder trial begins for 2019 hit-and-run shooting

After days of jury selection, Hannah Payne got her first look at the Clayton County jury who will decide her fate.

Payne, accused of shooting and killing a 62-year-old man who left the scene of a crash she wasn't directly involved in, is on trial for murder.

"Defendant Hannah Renea Payne had the audacity to chase, corner, detain, assault, shoot and kill an unarmed 62-year-old Kenneth Herring who was sitting in his own car," said Bonnie Smith, Chief Assistant D.A. for Clayton County.

Smith, who is prosecuting the case, used her time during the opening arguments on Wednesday to outline the incident that took place on May 7, 2019.

Investigators said Payne followed Herring, cut him off and eventually fired the bullet that killed him.

Kenneth Herring (Supplied)

The defense said the deadly shooting was a result of a scuffle where Payne's shirt was ripped, and her chest and face were clawed.

"She had no malice intent," said Matt Tucker, Payne's attorney. "She's never seen anything like that [at] 21-years-old."

During the incident, prosecutors said Payne made two 911 calls. Both are expected to be played for the jury during the trial.

Payne's attorney told the court she followed Herring because she was trying to get his license plate information like she claims she was told to do.

Terry Robinson, who allegedly told her to do it, was called to the stand as a witness.

"Did you specifically tell the defendant to pursue Mr. Herring?" he was asked in court.

"To pursue? Again, I told her to go get the tag," Robinson answered.

"So, you did tell her to?" the lawyer asked.

"No, I didn't tell her to apprehend, or accost, or stop the vehicle. Just to get the picture of the tag," Robinson said.

The defense claimed Herring was driving erratically. Prosecutors claimed he was dealing with a medical issue and trying to get to the hospital.

The defense called the incident a citizen's arrest, and said Payne was acting in self-defense.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Hannah Payne, charged in a deadly road rage shooting along Riverdale Road, appears in a Clayton County courtroom on May 8, 2019. (FOX 5)

Payne is charged with two counts of felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and three charges of weapons possession during a crime.