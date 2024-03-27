Hank Aaron's 715th home run: Atlanta Braves have gifts for fans who witnessed history

article

If you were there 50 years ago to witness Hank "The Hammer" Aaron knock his 715th ball out of the park, the Atlanta Braves have an incredible opportunity for you.

Every year, Atlanta pays tribute to the powerhouse slugger from Mobile, Alabama. But, April 8, 2024 is special because it marks half a century since the ball player became the new home run king, breaking the record Babe Ruth held tight for 59 long years.

There were 53,775 fans onlooking from the stands at Atlanta-Fulton County stadium in 1974 as Braves broadcaster Milo Hamilton called out the historic moment. If you can prove you were one of them, The Braves want to gift you a pair of tickets to be a special guest at the 50th anniversary celebration at Truist Park.

All you have to do is email hank715@braves.com with a photo, ticket stub, or some other concrete evidence that you were there to witness history in the making.

(Original Caption) Atlanta: Hank Aaron holds up the ball that broke Babe Ruth's home run record Apr. 8th. Aaron hit the ball over the wall for the 715th record-breaking home run in the fourth inning off Dodger pitcher Al Downing. With Aaron is his pe Expand

There will be several perks for ballpark guests throughout the evening of April 8, including:

Exclusive access to view the bat and ball from Hank’s 715th home run in Monument Garden

Exclusive access to view Hank's Baseball Hall of Fame plaque specially shipped to Atlanta from Cooperstown

Pregame ceremony on the field featuring Hank’s family, baseball luminaries and Atlanta civil rights icons

The first 15,000 fans through the gates will get to commemorate the night with a Hank Aaron Bobblehead Giveaway, together with Truist

Every fan in attendance will receive a commemorative poster as they leave the ballpark

The only player to ever surpass Hank Aaron's retiring home run record of 755 was Barry Bonds in 2007. No one has touched it since.

Check out FOX 5 Atlanta's timeline of Hank Aaron's exciting life and impressive career.

