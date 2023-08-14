Lovejoy Park murder suspect accused of killing teen with autism still on the run

Clayton County police are on the lookout for a teen accused of murdering a 16-year-old on the autism spectrum at Lovejoy Park in June.

Officials say they found the victim's body in the park located at 1935 McDonough Road just before 6 p.m. on June 29. He had been shot multiple times.

FAMILY REMEMBERS 16-YEAR-OLD WITH AUTISM KILLED IN LOVEJOY PARK

Oliver Lamar Choyce, a 15-year-old known to frequent Lovejoy, Atlanta and Fulton County, was identified as a suspect in the homicide.

Choyce is 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Oliver Lamar Choyce (Credit: Clayton County Police Department)

He is wanted in Clayton County for murder and aggravated assault. Police consider him to be both armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you see him, please call 911 immediately.