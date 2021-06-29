Sheriff: Hall County man out on bond arrested on child porn charges

article

Hall County deputies have charged a Gainesville man with over 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and they say that he was already out on bond on separate charges.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office tells FOX 5 they arrested 18-year-old Fenton Leander Potter on the morning of June 25 at his home on Westwood Trail.

According to deputies, the investigation began into Potter after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say they determined Potter possessed at least 11 images of child pornography on March 24 and 25 and transferred the images to his Tumblr account.

Deputies charged Potter with 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and seized multiple electronic devices. Additional charges may be possible after a forensic investigation.

Before his arrest on Friday, officials say Potter had already been out of jail on bond following a previous arrest in an unrelated case. On June 25, deputies arrested him at his home on charges of statutory rape and electronic exploitation of a minor.

While that investigation was going on, officials say they found two pornographic videos involving children on his phone.

Potter is now out of custody on bond.

Both cases are still under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.