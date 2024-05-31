Hall County drug bust nets over $120K in narcotics, firearms

article

A year-long investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office ended this week with the arrest of two people and the seizure of more than $120,000 worth of illegal narcotics, including more than three pounds of methamphetamine. The operation took place in eastern Hall County.

Johnny Ray Tanner, 56, of Gainesville, and Jessica Paige Dean, 32, of Oakwood, were taken into custody on Wednesday.

The arrests followed the execution of a search warrant by drug investigators, with help from K-9 teams from HCSO and the Gainesville Police Department. The search occurred at a property located in the 3200 block of Roy Parks Road, where the drugs were found hidden in various locations.

In addition to 3.25 pounds of methamphetamine, authorities seized psilocybin mushrooms, 66 alprazolam tablets, and more than one ounce of marijuana, which constitutes a felony amount. Investigators also discovered two rifles, a shotgun, two handguns, and a stolen skid steer on the property.

Tanner faces multiple charges, including:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Sale of methamphetamine

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of psilocybin

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Theft by receiving (stolen skid steer)

Dean is charged with:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute

Sale of methamphetamine

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of psilocybin

Possession of a Schedule IV drug (alprazolam tablets)

Possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Both suspects are currently held at the Hall County Jail without bond.