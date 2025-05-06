Atlanta advocacy group urges action on air quality

The Brief Mothers & Others for Clean Air held a news conference during Air Quality Awareness Week, urging Atlanta leaders to invest in clean air initiatives amid worsening pollution levels. The American Lung Association's 2025 "State of the Air" report ranks Atlanta as the Southeast's third-worst city for ozone pollution and ties it for fourth-worst in year-round particle pollution. Advocates warn that federal cuts to the Environmental Protection Agency jeopardize public health and hinder efforts to improve air quality in Georgia.



As the nation observes Air Quality Awareness Week, the advocacy group Mothers & Others for Clean Air held a news conference Tuesday to highlight growing concerns over the city's air quality and to call for stronger investments in clean air initiatives.

What we know:

The event coincides with the CleanMed 2025 conference, a national healthcare sustainability gathering taking place this week in Atlanta. The group emphasized the urgency of addressing air pollution, citing the American Lung Association's latest "State of the Air" report, which gave poor grades to several metro Atlanta counties.

What they're saying:

The organization called on city leaders to commit to substantial air quality investments, stressing that clean air is essential for the well-being of all residents.

Air Quality Awareness Week, observed from May 5–9, aims to increase public understanding of air pollution and its health impacts. The theme for 2025 is "Stay Air Aware," encouraging individuals and communities to be mindful of air quality in their daily lives.