City of Decatur announces 'WatchFest '26' for World Cup matches in Atlanta
DECATUR, Ga. - With just one year to go until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the City of Decatur is kicking off plans for a month-long celebration designed to bring the global excitement of soccer to the heart of the community.
Why you should care:
City officials announced "WatchFest '26" on Tuesday, a festival that will run throughout the tournament from June 11 to July 19, 2026. The event will feature live broadcasts of World Cup matches on a large outdoor screen in the newly renovated Decatur Square. Local businesses and restaurants surrounding the square will also participate in the festivities, hosting watch parties and themed events.
What we know:
Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set to host eight World Cup matches during the tournament, making it one of the key cities in the North American event. "Watch Fest 26" aims to provide a communal and family-friendly way for fans to experience the games together in Decatur.
