Atlanta's Rapid A-line faces delays and cost overruns ahead of World Cup

The Brief The city’s first rapid bus line was supposed to start operating this summer. The multimillion-dollar Rapid A-line will connect downtown Atlanta with the Southside Beltline. MARTA planned to have the route in full service in time for next year’s World Cup. Now that deadline is in doubt, and the projected cost has more than doubled.



The original projected cost was $58 million when taxpayers voted to foot the bill. MARTA says it’ll cost $122.9 million.

What we know:

The Rapid A-line will connect downtown with the Southside Beltline trail when it’s complete. The loop will run five miles up Hank Aaron Dr., through the Capitol Gateway, Summerhill, and Peoplestown, use dedicated lanes, and act like an express bus.

What they're saying:

"Being able to go around the city more often, easier is definitely something that would be a great idea for the city," said Summerhill resident Enoch Ogunnoiki. The rapid bus was supposed to be operational by the 2026 World Cup. However, MARTA told the city council it won’t be fully operational due to various logistical problems. Summerhill residents like Ogunnoiki say that would snarl downtown. "Traffic itself right now is already crazy, I couldn’t even imagine what it’s going to be like then," Ogunnoiki said.

"That is a huge problem," said Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, Post 1 At Large. "Being able to move people around Atlanta during that time is critical." On top of the delay, MARTA says the projected cost to build the line has ballooned from $58 million to $122.9 million. MARTA is asking the city to foot the bill. "I’m really upset about it," Bond said. "Because MARTA has delayed, I believe the cost has gone up, and I think they’re asking us to pay more, which I don’t think is going to happen."

The city wants a breakdown of expenditures. Atlanta Chief Operating Officer LaChandra Burks wrote in a letter, "It would be highly irresponsible for the city to agree to substantially increase a single project budget by tens of millions of dollars without the detailed, requested information on that project." Bond says MARTA needs to tap its own resources. "If MARTA is saying the cost is going to double, they need to at least provide why the cost has doubled," Bond said. "The remainder needs to come from MARTA. They have the responsibility for building these facilities and were contracted to the city of Atlanta to do so."

FOX 5 asked Councilmember Bond if taxpayers would be on the hook for any of this. He says he’s not going back to taxpayers to ask for more money.

The other side:

MARTA would not comment on this story.