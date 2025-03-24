Official host city poster for FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta revealed

article

The countdown to FIFA World Cup 26™ is underway, and Atlanta is embracing the global spotlight with the unveiling of its Official Host City Poster. Designed by local artist Jose Hadathy, the vibrant illustration was released Monday by the Atlanta World Cup Host Committee in partnership with FIFA.

The poster, one of 16 unique city designs, captures Atlanta’s energy and soccer enthusiasm in a surrealist style. At its center is a peach, symbolizing Georgia’s signature southern hospitality as the city prepares to welcome fans from around the world. Atlanta’s iconic skyline is layered over bright blues and greens, representing the city’s "city in a forest" reputation and expansive blue skies.

Among the landmarks featured in the poster are the Georgia State Capitol, Atlanta Stadium, Krog Street Tunnel, the Martin Luther King Jr. Birth Home, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The design also highlights Station Soccer, an initiative that brings soccer to communities by transforming MARTA stations into mini soccer fields.

The poster also reflects Atlanta’s and Georgia’s commitment to sustainability, a theme central to the city’s World Cup efforts. Atlanta Stadium, the world’s only venue to achieve LEED Zero certification, leads by example with solar energy, water conservation systems, and zero-waste initiatives. The city and state continue to push forward with clean energy investments and green business initiatives, making sustainability a key focus as they prepare for the tournament.

Hadathy, who was born in Quito, Ecuador, and moved to Atlanta at age nine, said he wanted his design to celebrate both the city's soccer passion and rich culture.

The Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Host City Posters aim to showcase each city's cultural and artistic spirit. A diverse group of artists, each bringing their own style and inspiration, has designed posters reflecting local landmarks, traditions, and the unifying power of soccer.

Images from an Atlanta Sports Council FIFA World Cup poster artist signing event on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at the 191 Building in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo/Steven Burroughs for J. Alexander Photography, LLC)

The Atlanta poster is now available for viewing, with additional Host City posters set to be released at FIFAWorldCup.com every two days through April 17. Fans can sign up for notifications when the posters go on sale.

FIFA will also reveal the Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Tournament Poster, which will represent the full collection of 16 Host Cities, later this year ahead of the Final Draw.