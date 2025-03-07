Atlanta unveils Sonic ID for 2026 FIFA World Cup

article

The Atlanta World Cup Host Committee and Mayor Andre Dickens have unveiled the city’s official Sonic ID for the 2026 FIFA World Cup™, a musical composition designed to represent the city's cultural and artistic influence on a global stage.

What we know:

The track, titled The Sound of Atlanta, was produced by Grammy Award-winning musician Dallas Austin and is now available on major streaming platforms.

What they're saying:

Austin, known for shaping Atlanta’s musical landscape, blended elements of marching band, hip-hop, and pop music to craft the piece.

"I wanted our Sonic ID to be something truly special—something that embodies the essence of our city and its rich culture," Austin said. "As a city that lives and breathes music, it had to be the best, and I’m proud of how it turned out."

The Sonic ID initiative, introduced by FIFA, invites each of the 16 host cities to remix the Official FIFA World Cup 26™ Theme, reflecting their unique musical and cultural identities. The resulting anthology aims to celebrate diversity, creativity, and the unifying power of sport through music.

Mayor Dickens highlighted Atlanta’s longstanding influence in shaping global music trends.

"Atlanta has always been a city that sets the tone, both culturally and musically," Dickens said. "The unveiling of the Sonic ID, produced by our very own Dallas Austin, is yet another example of how we showcase our city's creativity and global influence. This sound captures the energy, diversity, and spirit of Atlanta, and we're thrilled to share it with the world as we build excitement for the World Cup."

What's next:

The 2026 FIFA World Cup™ will be the largest in history, featuring 48 teams and 104 matches played across Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Atlanta is one of the 16 host cities and will welcome fans from around the world as part of the tournament.

Fans can listen to The Sound of Atlanta now on streaming platforms.