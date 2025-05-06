Missing: 68-year-old named Janice missing in DeKalb County

article

The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 68-year-old Janice, who was last seen around 5:15 p.m. on April 26 in the 5900 block of Fairington Road.

What we know:

Janice is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds. She may be wearing a short brown wig and blue contact lenses. Her clothing at the time of her disappearance is unknown.

Authorities urge anyone with information about Janice’s whereabouts to contact the DeKalb County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.