Murder victim in Flowery Branch identified as 19-year-old Ecuadorian woman

Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators say they have identified a young Ecuadorian woman as the decomposed body found in Flowery Branch in June.

Officials say that 19-year-old Sarai Llanos Gomez, of Ecuador, was identified as a murder victim after she was found dead in a wooded area of Flowery Branch on Monday, June 20, 2022.

In initial reports, investigators said that Ms. Gomez's body was found on Paradise Point Road in Flowery Branch. They released a composite GBI sketch and reported pieces of then unidentified Gomez's description, describing her as "mixed race in her late 20s to mid-30s with dark brown hair and between 5-feet-2-inches tall and 5-feet-4-inches tall with glittery light pink finger nails.

Photo of victim's nail and sketch provided by Hall County Sheriff's Office (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

"Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined Ms. Gomez was a victim of murder; however, there was nothing at the scene that immediately pointed to her identity," authorities said.

Gomez's family was notified by Hall County Sheriff's Office investigators on Monday, July 25, 2022.

Deputies released surveillance footage in June of what they said was a person of interest walking in the area where Gomez's body was found.

A description and GBI sketch was released to the public stating that "the man is described as a white male who is around 5-feet-9-inches tall with a stocky build and who may be in his late 20s to late 30s. He may be driving a dark gray late-model SUV. He was wearing a dark short-sleeved T-shirt, dark pants, and a light-colored ball cap."

Paradise Pt. Homicide Person Of Interest (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

At this time, an investigation is undergoing and there were no recent announcements made of a person of interest.