Deputies ask for help identifying woman found dead in Hall County woods

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone can identify a woman whose body was discovered in a wooded area of Flowery Branch.

On Monday, June 20, deputies found the unidentified woman's body near Paradise Point Road.

Agents are working on forensic testing to determine the cause and time of the women's death, but deputies are hoping someone can help solve the mystery of who she is.

A sketch of the homicide victim (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation sketch artist has created a drawing of the woman, who deputies believe could be of mixed race in her late 20s to mid-30s. She has dark brown hair and is between 5-feet-2-inches tall and 5-feet-4-inches tall.

Investigators are asking the public to pay attention to certain features including the woman's teeth and her fingernails, which were painted a glittery light pink.

One of the victim's nails. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies also released surveillance footage of a man walking in the area where the woman's body was found, referring to him as a person of interest in the case.

The man is described as a white male who is around 5-feet-9-inches tall with a stocky build and who may be in his late 20s to late 30s. He may be driving a dark gray late-model SUV. He was wearing a dark short-sleeved T-shirt, dark pants, and a light-colored ball cap.

A sketch of a possible person of interest in the homicide (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

If you know anything that could help in the case, please call the Hall County Sheriff's Office anonymous tip line at 770-503-3232.