Gwinnett SWAT team shares new details on peaceful end to standoff following I-85 closure

The Gwinnett County SWAT team says it is delighted that life was preserved during Tuesday's SWAT as they took a man with a gun into custody.

SWAT members rolled into action when they got the call around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and learned a man had a gun on a Greyhound bus. The bus was leaving Norcross headed to New York.

Team members said they quickly realized 23-year-old Jaylin Backman was having a mental health crisis, although he pointed a gun at the bus driver, he admitted he feared police.

"At one point while we were talking with the suspect he requested to speak to his grandmother and she was on scene and we did allow him to do that. They spoke for a few minutes, this put him at ease even more," Assistant Team Leader Sgt. Danielle Bell recalled.

A new element to the force used on Tuesday, a behavioral health team and psychologist.

"Having the unit to respond with a clinical on scene was hugely beneficial," Corporal Tracey Reed of the behavioral health unit commented.

The standoff inconvenienced thousands of driver when interstate 85 was shut down for hours. The SWAT commander believes it was worth it since all passengers got off the bus safely and suspect Backman was not harmed.

"The suspect's family came up to me and other officers that were standing there and thanked us for how we handled the situation, for getting their loved one out safely. It really hit home for me because I have a son who's roughly the same age as the suspect," said SWAT commander Lt. Bryan Reavis.

Gwinnett Police have one 2-person behavioral health team now.

Since July 2021, around 300 calls have been received. Officials hope to have five teams in place by the end of 2022.

